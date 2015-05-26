In Hearts Wake: Skydancer

This latest full-length is probably In Hearts Wake’s best work yet, and could bring them some well-deserved attention outside of their home turf.

Skydancer plucks influences from all corners. Instrumental opener Aether is full of the kind of whimsical, twinkling clean guitar last used to great effect by Hell Is For Heroes, and the soul-searching melodies continue throughout.

The unadulterated heaviness of the album solidifies their metal credentials while Insomnia’s electronic-inspired intro reminds us why they scored a support slot with Enter Shikari back in 2013. Kyle Erich’s clean vocal melodies float around in that heartstring-tugging space between major and minor keys – think Diamond Eyes-era Deftones.

Wildfire is one of the standout tracks, with its dance-tinged beat and chart-ready chorus, and if Skydancer loses its focus in the last few tracks, it’s still worth taking notice of./o:p