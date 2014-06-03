In Flames unveil 11th album details

In Flames have unveiled full details for their upcoming 11th album.

The Swedish metallers will release Siren Charms on Monday, September 8 and today showed off the album’s artwork.

In a statement, the band says: “We recorded in the legendary Hansa Tonstudios in Berlin over the course of six intense weeks. This is In Flames 2014 – all for the fans to use and abuse.”

A single, Rusted Nail, will be made available soon, the band say.

Siren Charms tracklist