In Flames unveil 11th album details

In Flames have unveiled full details for their upcoming 11th album.
The Swedish metallers will release Siren Charms on Monday, September 8 and today showed off the album’s artwork.
In a statement, the band says: “We recorded in the legendary Hansa Tonstudios in Berlin over the course of six intense weeks. This is In Flames 2014 – all for the fans to use and abuse.”
A single, Rusted Nail, will be made available soon, the band say.
Siren Charms tracklist
- In Plain View 2. Everything’s Gone 3. Paralyzed 4. Through Oblivion 5. With Eyes Wide Open 6. Siren Charms 7. When the World Explodes 8. Rusted Nail 9. Dead Eyes 10. Monsters in the Ballroom 11. Filtered Truth