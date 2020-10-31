Il Bacio della Medusa announce live album

Perugia-based prog sextet Il Bacio della Medusa have announced the release of their new live album AnimAcustica. The new alb um, whose artwork and tracklisting you can see below, also features a brand new studio track, Testamento di un Poeta (A Poet's Testament).

The new live album, the band's second, was recorded live on Saturday 19 October 2019 at the the Palazzo della Corgna in Castiglione del Lago na in Castiglione del Lago whose paintings and walls date back to the 16th century.

"There is no doubt that this setting has benefited the performance of a band who use, especially on a lyrical level, to draw inspiration from historical events and legends dating back various centuries ago: something that makes Il Bacio della Medusa unique in the entire Italian prog-rock scene," the band state.

The band, who fuse 70s folk, jazz-rock, classical and symphonic music, in their sound opted to record the new album acoustically as a reaction to the more modern approach of their last studio album, 2018's Seme.

(Image credit: Il Bacio della Medusa)

Il Bacio della Medusa: AnimAcustica

1. Preludio: Il Trapasso

2. Confessione d'un Amante

3. Il Vino (Breve delirio del vino)

4. La Sonda

5. 5 e 1/4... Fuori dalla Finestra il Tempo è Dispari

6. Animatronica Platonica

7. Sudamerica

8. Uthopia... il Non Luogo

9. Scorticamento di Marsia

10. Cantico del Poeta Errante

11. De Luxuria, et De Ludo, et De Taberna

12. Testamento d'un Poeta