Ihsahn to release self-titled concept album presented in two versions

Norwegian prog metaller Ihsahn has announced his ambition plan to release his new, self-titled solo album in both prog metal and orchestra versions.

Ihsahn, a concept abum, will be released through Candlelight Records on February 16 and you can watch the video for the first single to be released, Pilgrimage To Oblivion, below. A visualizer for the orchestral version of the song will feature in Friday's Tracks Of The Week.

"Pilgrimage To Oblivion serves as a rather immediate introduction to the overarching musical and conceptual aspects of the album, Ihsahn explains.. The lyrics go directly into the storyline and the video is the first in a sequel of videos portraying the whole story.

"On average, I´ve been releasing a full-length album every second year since I was 16. And, you know, that has given me some opportunity to explore different options, so for my eighth full-length solo record, I thought, ‘okay, how can I do what I do best, but also raise the bar tenfold? At the heart of what I do is black metal, extreme distorted guitars and screaming, but since the earliest Emperor recordings you’ll hear the keyboard parts influenced by classic soundtracks by the likes of Jerry Goldsmith, John Williams, Bernard Herrmann, John Carpenter and so on.

"So, I approached the writing with the intent to present the material in its full-blown metal expression, but also to arrange the orchestral parts in such a way that they would work independently. Somehow an attempt to write a soundtrack within the structures of the full production, allowing me to explore different, and sometimes contrasting, variations of essentially the same music. In the end I wrote all the music as a piano short-score and arranged it for a typical band ensemble and orchestra, accordingly, making sure everything interlocked."

The album also features Tobias Ørnes Andersen and Tobias Solbakk on drums and percussion, with Ihsahn's son Angell Solberg Tveitan adding additional percussion and violins by Chris Baum. Artwork for both albums was created by Ritxi Ostari, which you can view below, along with the tracklisting.

Pre-order Ihsahn.

(Image credit: Candlelight Records)

Ihsahn: Ihsahn

1: Cervus Venator

2: The Promethean Spark

3: Pilgrimage To Oblvision

4: Twice Born

5: A Taste Of The Ambrosia

6: Anima Extraneae

7: Blood Trails To Love

8: Hubris And Blue Devils

9: The Distance Between Us

10: At The Heart Of All Things Broken

11: Sonata Profana

(Image credit: Candlelight Records)

Ihsahn: Ihsahn Orchestral

1: Cervus Venator

2: The Promethean Spark

3: Pilgrimage To Oblvision

4: Twice Born

5: A Taste Of The Ambrosia

6: Anima Extraneae

7: Blood Trails To Love

8: Hubris And Blue Devils

9: The Distance Between Us

10: At The Heart Of All Things Broken

11: Sonata Profana