Ihsahn delays Arktis release

Ihsahn has pushed the release date of his upcoming solo album back by a month.

Arktis was originally scheduled to be issued on March 4 via Candlelight Records, but the date has been changed to April 8. It’s available now for pre-order via iTunes, Google Play and Amazon.

The Emperor frontman worked with guests including Einar Solberg of Leprous, Matt Heafy of Trivium, Jorgen Munkeby of Shining, Tobias Ornes Andersen, also of Shining, and Norwegian author Hans Herbjornsrud on the album.

He previously said: “My focus for this album was to write within more traditional song structures and still give each song a strong individual identity, be that through a re-occurring melody, a chorus, sound design or the good, old guitar riff. I also wanted to explore this on the production side, blending organic rock sounds with more modern expressions.”

