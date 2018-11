Iggy Pop issues Sunday video

Iggy Pop has released a video for his song Sunday.

The track is taken from Pop’s current album Post Pop Depression, which he recorded in collaboration with Queens Of The Stone mainman Josh Homme.

He previously released the songs Break Into Your Heart and Gardenia.

Post Pop Depression was released in March via Loma Vista and as well as Homme, it features Arctic Monkeys drummer Matt Helders and Dead Weather’s Dean Fertita.

Pop is currently on tour in support of the album.

May 13: London Royal Albert Hall, UK

May 15: Paris Le Grand Rex, France

May 28: Munich Rockavaria, Germany

Jun 04: Rock In Vienna, Austria

Jun 11: Isle Of Wight Festival, UK

Jun 17: Aarhus Northside, Denmark

Jun 19: Hinwil Rock The Ring, Switzerland

Jun 25: Prague Metronome Festival, Czech Republic

Jul 01: Arras Mainsquare Festival, France

Jul 03: Rotselaar Rock Werchter, Belgium

Jul 06: Festival Cognac Blues Passions, France

Jul 08: Lost in Limoges, France

Jul 11: Luxembourg CC Rencontre Abbaye De Neumunster, Luxembourg

Jul 15: Lisbon Super Bock Super Rock Festival, Portugal

Jul 17: Salacgriva Positvus Festival, Latvia

Jul 21: Tromso Bukta Festival, Norway

Jul 23: Nordfjordeid Malakoff Rockfestival, Norway

Jul 29: Saint Nazaire Festival Les Escales, France

Jul 31: Gignac Ecaussysteme Festival, France

Aug 12: Helsinki Flow Festival, Finland

Aug 14: Landerneau Fete Du Bruit, France

Aug 24: Stockholm Grona Lund, Sweden

Aug 28: Boulogne Billancourt Rock En Seine, France

