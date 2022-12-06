If you love clickbait, then you’re going to love this cover of Meshuggah’s Bleed

Ever since Meshuggah released their album obZen, Tomas Haake’s complicated drum patterns have baffled listeners, especially on the track Bleed.

Sure, there’s a consensus the song could be counted in 4/4, but this is Meshuggah and the Örnsköldsvik-born sticksman is doing things with his hands and feet that mere mortals will never understand. Even with a calculator. On one drumming forum, someone boldly claimed he was in fact smashing his kit in 23/16.

But whatever time signature Haake is playing, it’s a polyrhythmic 228 beats per minute toe-tapper alright.

A quick look around YouTube will see seasoned drummers and would-be music scientists attempt to break down the separate rhythms he plays concurrently throughout the seven-minute song. Some – alright, all – are very thorough while guiding the listener throughout the 228 beats per minute bop, but we mentally checked out after a good few minutes. It's been a long day.

A drum cover is brave and extremely admirable, but we want something different. Something even more technical.

We’re thinking of a person who taps their fingers in a loud, aggressive manner. Now take that manual dexterity and apply it to whatever goes on inside Haake’s head when he counts the song in.

This is where YouTuber Timothy Ryan comes in. He’s filmed himself performing Bleed using a regular PC mouse. All in one take, no less.

Just like us, a small corner of the internet were in a similar state of awe, and left nothing but praise in his comments section.

“His skill is beyond humanity's understanding,” wrote @chowderpowder, highlighting the song at the 2:33 mark.

“This is too much power for one person to wield,” adds @lizalcain.

Check it out and remember to warm up before attempting this at home.