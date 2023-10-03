If These Trees Could Talk to headline Portals Festival in first ever UK appearance

US post-rock quintet If These Trees Could Talk have been announced as headliners for next year's Portals Festival. It will be the Ohio band's first ever UK appearance.

ALso announced for the popular weekend are Japanese instrumental-rock pioneers LITE for their first UK show since 2018, math-rockers Elephant Gym (Taiwan), the recently reformed math/post-rock band Enemies (Ireland), plus Town Portal (Denmark), Yama Warashi, Midas Fall, My Octopus Mind & qariaq. There are still over 20 bands to be announced.

"If These Trees Could Talk have established themselves over the past two decades as one of the premier post-rock and post-metal bands in the world," says festival organiser Asher Kenton. "Despite this, they have never previously performed in the UK. Their set at Portals Festival promises to be a sensational moment in UK experimental music history. We've been trying to book them since we started Portals in 2015 and are over-the-moon to finally be able to bring them to the UK."

If These Trees Could Talk last released an album seven years ago with 2016's third release The Bones Of A Dying World, which followed Above The Earth, Below The Sky (2009) and 2012's Red Forest.

Portals started in 2015 as a seven band all-day event down in New Cross before movicng to The Dome in Tufnel Park. Last year it moved to the Evolutionary Arts, Hackney (EartH) venue with performances from MONO, And So I Watch You From Afar, Maybeshewill, Nordic Giants, A.A. Williams and more.

This years Portals Festival takes place at EartH on the weeknd of May 25-26 and will feature 35 bands over three stages.

