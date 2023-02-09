Listen to Midas Fall's cover of Radiohead's Creep

Prog Award winning Scottish post-rock duo Midas Fall have shared their cover of Radiohead's Creep, which you can listen to below.

It's taken from the band's upcoming EP Covers, which, as its title implies, features the band's unique reimaginings of other people's songs. Along with Creep the band also take on Bruce Springsteen's Dancing In The Dark and Placebo's Every You Every Me.

The idea was conceived by singer Elizabeth Heaton while taking a break from writing the band's fifth album, the follow-up to 2018's Evaporate.

"Creep, along with the other tracks on the upcoming EP were created during lockdown," says Heaton.. We took some of our favourite tracks from growing up and gave them a different feel. As a teenager Radiohead were the first band to make me feel that music could be something more, so have been a massive influence to me musically, especially when I first started writing. I was listening to Creep and imagined it played in a waltz style time signature. With the aid of my keyboard and a glass of wine the vocals seemed to flow very easily and were captured in a single take. From there it grew arms and legs."

Covers will be released digitally worldwide by Monotreme Records on April 7. You can see the EP artwork below.