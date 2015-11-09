Idols Of Apathy premiere Bipolar video

Essex metal mobsters Idols Of Apathy are debuting their new video for Bipolar exclusively with Metal Hammer.

“The track was written and fuelled on my bipolar disorder,” says vocalist Jack Dervish. “It’s something that during the writing process of this track, before it was named, had me writing things that I haven’t said for a long time. I was hurting people I didn’t want to hurt and I was having the full effect of bad luck, bad timing with bad thoughts, all at once. The music itself contains our most angriest and positive parts of the EP and in all honesty when writing it I didn’t notice but everything in this track is purely me at my best and worst.”

Bipolar is taken from Idols Of Apathy’s upcoming release Life Lessons on 4 December.