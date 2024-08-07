Icelandic post-rockers Sólstafir share melodic new single Hún andar

Icelandic post-rock quartet Sólstafir have shared a video for their brand new single Hún andar which you can watch below.

Hún andar is taken from the band's upcoming album, Hin helga kvöl, which translates as The Holy Suffering, their first for new label Century Media with whom they signed earlier this year. Hin helga kvöl will be released on November 8. It will be the follow-up to 2020''s Endless Twilight Of Codependent Love.

"Hún andar, meaning ‘She breaths’ is an obituary to a living person whom I love very much, but the mind is gone due to mental illness and drug abuse," explains guitarist and vocalist Aðalbjörn Tryggvason.

Sólstafir announced a European tour, their Nordic Descent Tour 2024, for November and December. The upcoming 24-date tour will see the band playing dates in Brighton, Manchester, Dublin, Glasgow and London, as well as throughout Europe.

The quartet will be supported on their Nordic Descent Tour 2024 by Finnish experimental rockers Oranssi Pazuzu, Faroese doomsters Hamferð and Swedish post-rockers Helga.

You can see the new artwork for Hin helga kvöl and the full list of dates below.

SÃ“LSTAFIR - HÃºn andar (OFFICIAL VIDEO) - YouTube Watch On

(Image credit: Century Media)

Sólstafir Nordic Descent Tour 2024

Nov 13: NED Groningen Oosterpoort *

Nov 14: NED Nijmegen Doornroosje *

Nov 15: NED Maastricht Muziekgieterij *

Nov 16: BEL Brussels Botanique *

Nov 17: GER Bielefeld Forum *

Nov 19: FRA Lille Splendid *

Nov 20: UK Brighton Concorde 2 *

Nov 21: UK Manchester Club Academy *

Nov 22: IRE Dublin Opium *

Nov 23: UK Glasgow Queen Margaret Union *

Nov 24: UK London Electric Brixton *

Nov 26: FRA Paris La Machine Du Moulin Rouge #

Nov 27: FRA Rennes Antipode #

Nov 28: FRA Toulouse Metronum #

Nov 29: SPA Pamplona Totem #

Nov 30: SPA Madrid Sala Mon #

Dec 1: SPA Barcelona Razzmatazz 2 #

Dec 3: ITA Milano Alcatraz #

Dec 4: SWI Pratteln Z7 #

Dec 5: GER München Technikum #

Dec 6: AUT Vienna Simm City #

Dec 7: POL Warsaw Proxima #

Dec 8: GER Leipzig Täubchental #

Dec 9: GER Berlin Metropol #

* - dates with Hamferð

# - dates with Helga