Ice Nine Kills' new video A Work Of Art stars Art The Clown from Terrifier 3 and it's literally the goriest, most disgusting music video we've ever seen - make sure you watch it on an empty stomach

Ice Nine Kills have shared the heavy-hitting new song, A Work Of Art, which features on the soundtrack for the highly-anticipated slasher sequel, Terrifier 3, the movie franchise which made headlines for causing viewers to vomit, faint and have ambulances called during screenings of its previous instalments.

Alongside the single, the metalcore horror crew have unveiled the fittingly gory music video which has been dubbed "the most gruesome music video of their career".

The extended-cut 14-minute long video was first debuted last night in over 300 cinemas nationwide during exclusive, one-night-only, back to back screenings of Terrifier 2 and Terrifier 3.

Directed by longtime collaborator Jensen Noen, the video features David Howard Thornton, who stars as Terrifier’s murderous Art the Clown, as well as cast members from the franchise including Catherine Corcoran and Leah Voysey.

Speaking of the project, Ice Nine Kills frontman Spencer Charnas says: “Creating a track for Terrifier 3 is like stepping into the ultimate horror playground. The film and our new single, A Work of Art, reflect the same twisted, unrelenting energy that fans of both Ice Nine Kills and the Terrifier franchise thrive on.

"And having our music video play in theaters after the movie at special screenings last night was the ultimate honour and the best way to pay homage to the cinematic terror that has inspired me and this band. "

He continues: "The extended cut of the video marks a new era of INK related terror, but what that means shall remain in my nightmares. for now. Psychos, we present to you what may well be our most glorious and goresome offering yet, sure to leave you both tongue-tied and terrified."

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Terrifier 3 is out in cinemas now.

Watch the video below:

Ice Nine Kills - A Work of Art (Official Music Video) [GRAPHIC CONTENT] - YouTube Watch On

Earlier this year, Ice Nine Kills collaborated with ska punks Reel Big Fish for a cover of Katrina And The Waves’ Walking On Sunshine, which featured on the American Psycho comic series soundtrack.

Charnas said of the crossover: “It’s no secret to INK fans that ska punk and horror movies are what pumps through my bloodstream.

“When the opportunity arose to combine one of my favourite films with one of my favourite bands of all time I didn’t just jump at the chance, I skanked over to my nail gun, axe and chainsaw and bludgeoned out my favourite cover we’ve ever done.”