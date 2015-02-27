Anderson reveals Jethro Tull rock opera dates

Ian Anderson has confirmed a six-date UK tour for his show Jethro Tull – The Rock Opera, his show that explores the life and times of the industrial revolution leading light.

Earlier this month he revealed the theatrical presentation would feature Tull tracks Heavy Horses, Farm On The Freeway, A New Day Yesterday and others, with rewritten lyrics to better fit the story.

Anderson says: “Instead of spoken introductions to the songs, there will be the use of that operatic device, the recitative, where links are made by sung vocal segments in a simple musical backdrop – making it a little easier and more entertaining for non-English-speaking audiences.”

He plans to take the show to Europe and South America before the end of the year. Before that, Anderson will appear at the inaugural Ramblin’ Man Fair, sponsored by TeamRock and also featuring Marillion, Dream Theater, Blue Oyster Cult, Haken, Pendragon and more. It takes place at Mote Park, Kent in July 25-26.

Sep 08: Basingstoke Anvil

Sep 10: London O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

Sep 11: Birmingham Symphony Hall

Sep 12: York Barbican

Sep 13: Gateshead Sage

Sep 14: Salford Lowry Theatre