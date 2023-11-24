I wear earplugs at live events - and a pair of my favourites are down 20% for Black Friday

It's so important to look after our hearing when attending live events - it’s a subject that’s picked up a lot of support in recent years, and wearing earplugs at concerts is becoming more and more common than it was even five years ago.

If you’re looking to upgrade an existing pair or are in the market your first set of earplugs, then Black Friday has you covered because Amazon have cut 20% off the price of the Loop Experience High Fidelity earplugs in a range of colour variations in both the UK and US.

Loop Experience earplugs: Were $34.95 , now $27.95

Amazon US have lopped 20% off the price of these high fidelity earplugs for Black Friday making it an ideal time to grab a pair. They reduce noise levels by 18dB, are reusable and come with four sizes of silicone eartips. They're also available in a range of colours.

Loop Experience earplugs: Were £29.95 , now £23.95

With a variety of colour variations, the Loop Experience High Fidelity earplugs can be as discreet or as noticeable as you want. They're comfortable to wear and offer 18dB of noise protection without muffling audio, making these a brilliant pair of earplugs to but this Black Friday.

In Louder's guide to the best earplugs for concerts, the Loop Experience High Fidelity rank in our top three picks thanks to their excellent performance while attending gigs. They're comfortable to wear, can be easily stored and are reusable - unlike the cheap foam earplugs that are often given away at shows.

They're not custom moulded, but with four different silicone eartips include in the box, getting the right fit shouldn't be a problem - and I've found them to be spot on when I'm at a concert.

With 18dB of noise reduction they do an excellent job and in Louder's review, we found they "tamed the low end fantastically well, the low bass string is suddenly punchy and articulate, the guitars are cutting through the midrange nicely, and we can actually hear the vocalists' best pig squeals."

I started wearing earplugs to concerts after I saw Swans and Anna von Hausswolff live several years ago. I've been to many gigs in the last 35 year or so, but that particular gig was so loud that I was in real pain and had to resort to stuffing the green foam buds they were giving away free at the bar into my ears. Those didn't help me - they just muffled the noise and what was a concert I'd been looking forward to was basically ruined. I was in pain for several days and that's when I decided to buy my first pair of proper earplugs.

Metal Hammer editor Eleanor Goodman also wrote about living with tinnitus since she was 16 and revealed what it’s like to live with the condition and what she does to protect her hearing.

For further hearing support, visit Tinnitus UK.