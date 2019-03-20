I Prevail launch video for new single Paranoid

I Prevail have released a video for their new single Paranoid.

It’s the latest track taken from the band’s upcoming second album titled Trauma, which is set to arrive on March 29 via Fearless Records.

The Michigan outfit previously released videos for Bow Down and Breaking Down from the follow-up to 2016's Lifelines.

Check out the Ben Proulx-directed Paranoid promo below.

The new album is described as a “victorious moment” for the band after a series of setbacks, which saw vocalist Brian Burkheiser work through a serious vocal injury which jeopardised his career.

Following his recovery, Burkheiser had to endure stress and anxiety which led him to consider quitting I Prevail. However, in 2018, he hooked up with his bandmates once again and they began constructing Trauma.

I Prevail will hit the road across the US from next month in support of the new record before heading over the Atlantic to the UK and Europe for further shows.

I Prevail: Trauma

1. Bow Down

2. Paranoid

3. Every Time You Leave (ft Delaney Jane)

4. Rise Above It (ft Justin Stone)

5. Breaking Down

6. DOA

7. Gasoline

8. Hurricane

9. Let Me Be Sad

10. Low

11. Goodbye (Interlude)

12. Deadweight

13. I Don’t Belong Here