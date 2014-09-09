I Am I to tour UK

I Am I will take a break from studio work to tour the UK in November, they’ve confirmed.

Former Dragonforce singer ZP Theart’s outfit are currently working on the follow-up to 2012 release Event Horizon, which Metal Hammer described as “a promising debut,” adding: “His voice remains as commanding and melodic as ever.”

After a series of lineup changes, described by the mainman as a “normal process,” his colleagues are guitarists Andrew Kopczyk and Gavin Owen, bassist Dean Markham and drummer Rich Smith.

The album is to be released next year. Support on the tour comes from Fahran and Ajenda.

Nov 20: Nottingham Rock City Basement (without Fahran)

Nov 21: Grimsby Yardbirds

Nov 22: Doncaster Diamond Live Lounge (without Fahran)

Nov 23: Sheffield Corporation

Nov 24: Bolton Railway Venue