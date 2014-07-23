'Lack of hunger' signalled end for I Am I trio

I Am I singer ZP Theart says the band's recent line-up overhaul was down to the former members' lack of hunger.

The band parted ways with guitarists Jacob Ziemba and Andy Midgley as well as bass player Neil Salmon earlier this year.

Theart tells GetYourRockOut: “You have to have the hunger, and after all this time, I’ve still got the hunger. Everyone else doesn’t necessarily feel the same way about it as I do, and there you go. Things move on.

“I’m out here to be onstage and do music, and that’s all I care about. And I wanna surround myself with people that feel the same way. Onwards and upwards.”

The trio’s replacements have not been officially unveiled, but a post on the band’s Facebook page refers to them as Dean, Gav and Andy. They made their live debuts at the SOS Festival in Manchester this month.

The former Dragonforce frontman also revealed he is working on a follow-up to I Am I’s debut album Event Horizon.

He adds: “We’ve already started writing, so there’s a lot of stuff in the kitty already. And we’re gonna take the next few months to sort all that out.

“It’s a bolder path we’re taking, I reckon, and a lot of people are gonna be really puzzled and surprised at the same time. It’s new energy. It’s new people involved. We’re actually sitting in a rehearsal room and coming up with riffs and working it out in the good, old-fashioned way.”

ZP Theart on line-up changes and upcoming new album