Hurtsmile stream track from Retrogrenade

Hurtsmile have made a track from their upcoming second album available to stream.
Hello I Must Be Going is taken from the album Retrogrenade, due out on October 6 via Slipkid Records.
The band is led by Extreme and former Van Halen frontman Gary Cherone and his brother Mark.
Gary Cherone says: “The strength of this record is that all the members of the band contributed to the songwriting process which resulted in a wonderfully creative diversity.
“This second effort has been a natural progression and we’ve yet to repeat ourselves musically.”
Joe Pessia and Dana Spellman are the other members of Hurtsmile, who released their self-titled debut album in 2011.
Retrogrenade tracklist
- Rock N’ Roll Cliche 2. Hello, I Must Be Going 3. Big Government 4. I Still Do 5. Sing A Song (My Mia) 6. Anymore (Don’t Want My Love) 7. Where Do We Go From Here 8. A Melody For You 9. Wonder What 10. Walk Away 11. Goodbye 12. Pump It Up