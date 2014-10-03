Hurtsmile stream track from Retrogrenade

Hurtsmile have made a track from their upcoming second album available to stream.

Hello I Must Be Going is taken from the album Retrogrenade, due out on October 6 via Slipkid Records.

The band is led by Extreme and former Van Halen frontman Gary Cherone and his brother Mark.

Gary Cherone says: “The strength of this record is that all the members of the band contributed to the songwriting process which resulted in a wonderfully creative diversity.

“This second effort has been a natural progression and we’ve yet to repeat ourselves musically.”

Joe Pessia and Dana Spellman are the other members of Hurtsmile, who released their self-titled debut album in 2011.

Retrogrenade tracklist