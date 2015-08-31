Huntress forced to cancel US tour

Huntress have cancelled their September US tour to give frontwoman Jill Janus time to recover after her uterine cancer surgery.

She’s now clear of the disease after a successful operation – but she reports she still needs time to get back to full fitness before resuming live duties.

She says in a statement: “Two months ago I had major surgery and ever since I have been eager to get back on stage.

“Although I am now cancer-free, I’m clearly not yet healed properly. Due to doctor’s orders, Huntress will be unable to join the tour we were so looking forward to with Avatar, Gemini Syndrome and First Decree.”

She says she and the band will return for Motorhead’s Motorboat Cruise, which sets sail from Miami on September 28 and adds: “Huntress will announce new tour dates soon and I can’t wait to meet our fans at many more shows to come. Sending my love to all my Creatures.”

Janus recently revealed she’s had a lifelong battle with mental health issues, including bouts of schizophrenia and dissociative identity disorder.

Huntress will release their third album titled Static on September 25 via Napalm Records. It’s available to pre-order.