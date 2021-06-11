Hundreds of Led Zeppelin vinyl releases showcased in new art book from photographer Ross Halfin

Legendary rock photographer and record collector Ross Halfin is to publish a book documenting his incredible collection of Led Zeppelin vinyl.



The 216 page Led Zeppelin Vinyl: The Essential Collection By Ross Halfin will be published by Reel Art Press in August, and is available to pre-order now, priced at £49.95. All pre-orders received before June 30 will be signed by Halfin.



Though Zeppelin released only eight studio albums and no singles over the course of their career, there are more than 1,000 singles and 2,000 Zeppelin LPs in the market.

This definitive volume illustrates in full colour some of the rarest and most interesting vinyl releases, including one-of-a-kind rarities, bizarre regional variations, official albums and historic recordings of legendary concerts, sometimes featuring handmade artwork or colored vinyl. All the vinyl, labels and covers have been documented by Halfin.



“Collecting vinyl is an addiction,” says the photographer. “Nothing beats listening to vinyl and pouring over the cover art and inner sleeve. The first album that I ever bought was Led Zeppelin II when I was 13. I have at least 20 different versions of it now.”