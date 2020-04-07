Human Impact release new single Contact

New York noise-rock supergroup Human Impact have released a new song called Contact.

The stand-alone single follows the release of their debut, self-titled album, which was released via Ipecac last month.

Proceeds from the song will be donated to the NYC Covid-19 Relief Fund and the band have asked fans to consider donating to this or their local charities as well.

The band have also released a video alongside the single, made up of footage sent in by fans all over the world in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic. For the footage, they asked fans to consider one question: what does this new reality look like for you?

"Contact was written, recorded and mixed just prior to the COVID-19 outbreak and pandemic," says keyboardist Jim Coleman. "We went back and forth about whether we should release this now – we did not want to be insensitive to the very real effects of COVID-19.

"But it seemed synergistic – this song was written in advance of this current reality, just on the cusp of it. And the video ended up being a way to connect with people around the world at a time when we are all in isolation – we have had people sending us footage from all over.

"Contact was written during our last recording session and came together amazingly easily," adds singer/guitarist Chris Spencer. "Things have completely solidified within the group.

"The lyrics were written not long after I had gotten sick multiple times on plane flights. It made me acutely aware of our potential vulnerability to disease during air travel.

"I never would have thought of what was right around the corner… Thanks for listening."

Contact is available now. Check out the video below.