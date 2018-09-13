How to watch tonight's Progressive Music Awards

So the day is finally upon us. The 2018 Progressive Music Awards takes place this evening at The Underglobe, beneath Shakespeare's world Globe Theatre on London's South Bank.

The great and the good of the progressive music world will convene on the venue for a champagne reception and three course dinner from 7pm. Following dinner and preceding the Awards themselves, we'll be entertained with a tribute to the late John Wetton from his fellow Asia band member Geoff Downes and Inglorious singer Nathan James. The awards ceremony, hosted by comedian and prog fan Al Murray, kicks off at 10pm.

We'll be streaming the music and awards from 9.50pm UK time this evening. You can watch this via the Prog Magazine Facebook page. There'll be a running blog on the Prog website from about 8pm tonight and the Prog Magazine Twitter page will also be keeping you updated from about 6pm this evening.

So plenty of ways for you to join in the fun. Yes guitarist Steve Howe will be honoured with the Prog God award, but there's another 14 awards before that to keep you in the edge of your seats.

We're looking forward to your company this evening. Enjoy...