How to watch this weekend’s epic WWE Bash In Berlin

Randy Orton and Gunther during the King Of The Ring event in May 2024

The stars of the world of wresting will be in the spotlight this weekend, as WWE’s Bash In Berlin is set to hit the German capital on Saturday night.

It’s one of the most highly anticipated showdowns of the year, with the main event being Austrian World Heavyweight Champion Gunther defending his title against WWE legend Randy Orton.

But that’s not all, as Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens, Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan are also scheduled to make an appearance in what will be WWE's first ever full PPV on German soil.

WWE say: "Two of the best in the world will go one-on-one when World Heavyweight Champion Gunther returns home to Europe to face Randy Orton.

"Gunther won the World Heavyweight Title at SummerSlam by defeating Damian Priest, but his journey there included a controversial King Of The Ring win over Orton in Saudi Arabia.

"After Gunther won the World Title, The Viper shocked the WWE Universe by appearing on Monday Night Raw, revealing that Adam Pearce has granted him a championship opportunity at Bash In Berlin with the winner staying on Raw and the loser going to SmackDown.

"The Ring General welcomed the opportunity, setting the stage for a monumental World Heavyweight Title Match in Germany."

How to watch Bash In Berlin in the US

WWE's Bash In Berlin will be broadcast live from the Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany from 1pm ET/10am PT on Saturday, August 31 via Peacock TV. It'll also be available to watch if you have a premium subscription to the WWE Network.

How to watch Bash In Berlin everywhere else

The epic night of action will be broadcast live on Peacock TV in the US, but if you're outside of the States, you'll be able to catch all the fights directly through the WWE Network. Signing up to the streaming service will give you WWE's premium content anywhere, any time, on any device.

It was previously revealed that the song Ratatata - the collaboration between Babymetal and Electric Callboy - would be the official song of Bash In Berlin, a move which further celebrates WWE’s long history with metal.

Speaking to Metal Hammer earlier this year, WWE superstar Damian Priest said the connection between professional wrestling and heavy metal went "hand-in-hand".

Priest added: "You see a wrestling show, you see a sea of black t-shirts, you go to a metal show, you see a sea of black t-shirts. It's one of those things that's the same kind of character or personality. It's something that, to your point, wrestling and metal aren't normal. It's not the norm. Our fanbases are so passionate.

"I'm a fan of sports and movies and all types of stuff, but when it comes to both those industries, the passion for a fan to be so immersed in it, I think is a special feeling, and you can't compare it to anything else."