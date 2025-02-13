How to watch highly anticipated new Sly & The Family Stone documentary Sly Lives!

Sly Lives! (aka The Burden Of Black Genius) at a glance When: The Questlove-directed documentary lands on streaming services from February 13, 2025 in both the US and UK.

Where: Hulu and Disney+

Watch anywhere: Nord VPN

The long-awaited documentary charting the life and music of Sly And The Family Stone has been released on both sides of the Atlantic and is available to stream right now on Hulu and Disney+.

Sly Lives! (aka The Burden Of Black Genius) was revealed back in 2021 and the 1h 50m film has been directed by Roots drummer, producer and DJ Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson. It features interviews with artists including Andre 3000, Nile Rogers, Q-Tip, Chaka Khan, D’Angelo, Ruth Copeland and George Clinton.

A press release explains: “The film captures the rise, reign and subsequent fade-out of one of pop music’s most influential artists, but also shines a light on how black artists in America navigate the unseen burden that comes with their success.

“Drawing from his own personal experience and relationships, Questlove tells an empathetic human story about the cost of genius, framing the way we all engage with pop culture.”

Sly Lives! (aka The Burden Of Black Genius) is available from today (February 13) on Hulu in the US and on Disney+ in the UK.

How to watch

If you want to watch Sly Lives! (aka The Burden Of Black Genius) right now, just hop over to either Hulu or Disney+, search for the documentary and you’re all set.

A Hulu subscription with ads costs $9.99 per month, while the ad-free option is priced at $18.99. You can also pick up a sub with Hulu and Disney+ for $10.99 per month, or go for the Max Bundle featuring Hulu, Disney+ and Max for $16.99 a month.

Get the Louder Newsletter The latest news, features and interviews direct to your inbox, from the global home of alternative music. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In the UK, a Disney+ monthly sub with ads costs £4.99 a month, while you can get the standard package for £8.99 a month. A Premium subscription costs £12.99 per month and that ups the resolution to 4K UHD & HDR.

How to watch from anywhere

If you're outside the US or the UK on holiday or traveling with work and want to watch the Sly Lives! (aka The Burden Of Black Genius) right now, don't worry, as you'll still be able to watch wherever you are with the use of a VPN.

Virtual Private Networks are used to change the location of your IP address, enabling you to watch any show outside of a streaming territory. NordVPN is our service of choice and it's currently available at a great price and with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

NordVPN: 30-day money-back guarantee

NordVPN is our top choice VPN. It's easy to use and boasts strong security features. All plans offer a 30-day money-back guarantee, and at just $3.09 a month after that, it's excellent value.

How to use a VPN

1. Install a VPN. As we've mentioned above, NordVPN is Louder's current favourite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN. If you're currently outside the US or UK on holiday and want to watch Sly Lives! (aka The Burden Of Black Genius), just select 'US' or 'UK' from the list.

3. Turn the volume up and relax. You're all set to watch this highly anticipated documentary.

Watch the trailer