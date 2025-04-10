How to watch the Coachella 2025 livestream: Green Day, Misfits, Amyl And The Sniffers and more set to appear

Coachella 2025 at a glance When: Apr 11-13 & 18-20, 2025

Where: The official Coachella YouTube channel

Back in November last year, organisers of the Coachella festival revealed that Lady Gaga, Green Day and Post Malone would headline the annual event.

Among the other acts later confirmed for Coachella 2025 include The Original Misfits, The Prodigy, Kraftwerk, Amyl & the Sniffers, The Go-Go’s, Jimmy Eat World, Circle Jerks, Blonde Redhead and Kneecap.

The festival will take place over two weekends at at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, with the first weekend starting on Friday, April 12 - and you’ll be able to catch all the action on the official Coachella YouTube page.

There you’ll find streams for the main stage, the Outdoor Theatre, Sahara, Mojave, Gobi and Sonora so you can pick and choose who you want to see live.

Alternatively, you can download the official Coachella Livestream app on the App Store or Google Play. The app will synch to your time zone and you can also create a schedule and set reminders so you don’t miss your favourite artist.

Highlights will also be able to be streamed on-demand through the app should you miss some of the action.

Last year's Coachellla was headlined by Lana Del Rey, Tyler, the Creator and Doja Cat.

How to watch Coachella 2025

The Coachella festival will once again take place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California over the space of two weekends: April 11, 12 & 13 and then April 18, 19 & 20.

The festival will be live streamed through the official Coachella YouTube channel and via the festival's official apps, which you can get right now from the App Store or Google Play.

Highlights from the festival will be available to watch along with live sets.

You can find the full schedule and times through the Coachella website and check out the full line-up below.