How the hell did we miss Toyah and Robert Fripp covering Slipknot’s Psychosocial in their kitchen?

One of the few joyous things to have come out of two-and-a-bit years of a global pandemic is the sight of singer Toyah Wilcox and her husband, King Crimson leader Robert Fripp, having an absolute blast covering all manner of rock, pop and metal classics for their kitchen-based Sunday Lunch YouTube series. Rage Against The Machine’s Killing In The Name, Metallica’s Enter Sandman, Judas Priest‘s Breaking The Law… you name it, they’ve had a crack at it, and the results, generally speaking, have been brilliantly entertaining.

We’ve been following it all avidly. At least we were until a couple of weeks ago, when we briefly took our eye off the ball and they decided to crank out an enthusiastically ramshackle version of Slipknot’s Psychosocial. Typical. What can we say? We must have overslept. Or been rearranging our sock drawer. Or both. At the same time.

So here it is, only a couple of weeks late. It’s worth the wait. Even by their brilliantly ridiculous standards, it’s a doozy. Sure, the song itself is the wrong side ramshackle, but the video is worth the price of entry alone for the sight of the normally professorial Fripp leaning menacingly into the camera while wearing a homemade yet faithful All Hope Is Gone-era Corey Taylor mask. Oh, and did we mention that Toyah joins in with a hand-held food blender? There’s that too.

Check out the video below, then step back and watch a bunch of metal gatekeepers getting really upset about it.