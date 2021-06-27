Robert Fripp and Toyah serve up Love In A Elevator for Sunday lunch

It's perhaps no surprise that King Crimson founder Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox have covered Aerosmith's classic Love In A Elevator in the latest instalment of their Sunday Lunch saga, but the video still startles.

How? Well, the opening seconds of this week's clip reveal that the Willcox-Fripps have an actual elevator installed in their house. It's a glass, tubular affair that looks like it would be more at home on the bridge of a spaceship rather than in the heart of the English countryside.

Otherwise, it's business as usual. Toyah wears a maid's outfit, mystery guitarist Sidney Jake remains a mystery, and Fripp handles the "woah-oh" backing vocals with erratic yet confident aplomb.

There's one more surprise. As the song finishes, the video for Toyah's new solo single Levitate appears, presumably having been put there by Willcox's social media team in a clever bid to capitalise on the traffic generated by the couple's Sunday shenanigans.

Therefore, it would remiss of us not to mention that Levitate - a somewhat thunderous gothic anthem - is taken from Toyah's upcoming album Posh Pop, which is released on August 27 and available to pre-order now.

King Crimson, meanwhile, will be touring the US from late July. Dates below.

Jul 22: Clearwater Ruth Eckerd Hall, FL

Jul 23: Delray Beach Old School Square, FL

Jul 24: St Augustine St Augustine Ampitheater, FL

Jul 26: Orlando Dr Phillips Walt Disney Theater, FL

Jul 27: Atlanta The Fox, GA

Jul 28: Nashville Ryman Auditorium, TN

Jul 30: Fort Worth Will Rogers Memorial Auditorium, TX

Jul 31: Cedar Park H-E-B Center, TX

Aug 02: Greenwood Village Fiddlers Green Amiptheater, CO

Aug 03: Sandy Ampitheater, UT

Aug 05: Concord Pavilion, CA*

Aug 06: Los Angeles The Greek, CA*

Aug 07: Scottsdale Talking Stick Ballroom, AZ

Aug 23: Saratoga Springs SPAC, NY*

Aug 24: Northampton The Pines Theater, MA*

Aug 26: Canandaigua CMAC, NY*

Aug 27: Lewiston Artpark Ampitheater, NY*

Aug 28: Rochester Hills Meadow Brook Ampitheater, MI*

Aug 29: Highland Park Ravinia, IL*

Aug 31: Milwaukee Miller High Life Theatre, WI*

Sep 01: Cleveland Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica, OH *

Sep 02: Huber Heights Rose Music Center @ The Heights, OH*

Sep 04: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ*

Sep 05: New Haven Westville Music Bowl, CT*

Sep 07: Philadelphia The Mann Center, PA*

Sep 09: Forest Hills Forest Hills Stadium, NY*

Sep 10: Boston Leader Bank Pavilion, MA*

Sep 11: Washington The Anthem, DC*