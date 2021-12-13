Holm stream brand new track In Gardens

Swiss post-rock/ambient trio Holm have streamed In Gardens, the title track to the musical project that has occupied the band's 2021, which you can listen to below.

Starting in May, the band have slowly released the nine tracks from the band's bunker studio which will make up their second album, In Gardens, as one-take live recordings, which soundtrack through the moods of 2021.

"In Gardens is an escape into evening colours. Out of the city, higher and higher, further and further away," says guitarist, Dmitri Käch. "The lights become an ocean, then little spots, and eventually, Earth is just a blue dot in space. Floating sound fragments echo, guitars rattle and chirp, the bassline spirals around itself, the drums hiss and pulse, and above it all, a melody floats weightlessly, occasionally shaken up by a meteor shower."

Formed in 2018 of Käch, Alessandro Giannelli (drums) and James Varghese (bass), the soothing grace of their music resists the excess of their city centre hideaway, the results of an ethos and practice sustained from their first, 2019 debut album, Through Windows.

Describing a small island, close to the mainland or a larger island, the band’s name – Holm - carries with it in itself connotations of retreat and of a secluded microcosm.

In Gardens will be released through Quiet Love Records on January 19.

