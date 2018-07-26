Hollywood Vampires share behind the scenes tour wrap-up video

Hollywood Vampires have released a video showing what life was like for them backstage on their latest tour.

The band featuring Alice Cooper, Aerosmith’s Joe Perry and actor and guitarist Johnny Depp recently wrapped up their live dates in support of their self-titled debut album.

The Vampires played all over the world, and the epic trek is documented in the new video, which also features band members Tommy Henriksen, Glen Sobel, Chris Wyse and Buck Johnson.

It shows stills of the band backstage, live footage from some of their shows, behind-the-scenes clips and meeting fans and fellow rock stars including Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan and Black Sabbath legend Tony Iommi.

Speaking about Depp earlier this year, Cooper told the London Evening Standard: “He’s not new to playing on stage – people are going to be very surprised when they hear him play because they know him as Jack Sparrow.

“When they see a guitar in this band they’re going to say, ‘Wait a minute. I didn’t have any idea he could play like that.’

“He’s a real guitar player. I wouldn’t be working with anybody that wasn’t as good as anybody I’ve worked with normally.”

Hollywood Vampires' first album featured guest appearances from artists including Dave Grohl, Perry Farrell, Paul McCartney, Slash, Brian Johnson and Robbie Krieger, with the band named after the legendary drinking club who gathered at the Rainbow Bar on Hollywood’s Sunset Boulevard.