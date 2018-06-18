Alice Cooper: Paul McCartney is a Hollywood Vampire for life

Alice Cooper says that Paul McCartney is a Hollywood Vampire for life after he appeared on the band’s self-titled debut album in 2015.

The record featured a cover of Badfinger’s Come And Get It – a song that was composed by McCartney in 1969. And in a new interview, Cooper says that everyone was in awe when the former Beatle appeared in the studio to guest on the track.

Cooper says: “He comes strolling in, sits down at the piano like he’s in the band, turns around and says, ‘OK, I wrote this song for Badfinger. Alice, you sing this part, Joe You do this.’

“He turns around to the piano and all of us go, ‘That’s Paul McCartney!”

Perry adds: “It turns out he hadn’t played the song since he wrote it. He just sat down, no sheets, and just started playing. We played it live. It was amazing.”

Cooper continues: “Then, in order to make him a Vampire, he had to pass the initiation, which was a Red Vine dipped into guacamole – and he had to eat the whole thing… and he did it. He’s a Vampire for life.”

Watch the full video interview below.

Hollywood Vampires are currently on tour across the UK, with their next show taking place at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow tomorrow night (June 19). They’ll then bring the run of four shows to a close with a performance at the SSE Arena, Wembley, London on Wednesday evening.