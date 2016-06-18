Hitman Marilyn Manson in Let Me Make You A Martyr trailer

Marilyn Manson on set of Let Me Make You A Martyr

Marilyn Manson is featured in a new trailer for the upcoming film Let Me Make You A Martyr.

The project sees Manson as a Native American hitman hired by an abusive father, drug dealer and pimp named Larry Glass – played by Mark Boone Junior – to kill his rebellious adopted son Drew, played by Niko Nicotera.

The film also stars Michael Potts, Slaine, William Lee Scott, and Michael Shamus Wiles.

Directed by Corey Asraf and John Swab, the shock-rocker told Rolling Stone he had to immerse himself in the role. He said: “I am part Indian. I just had to observe the level of poverty and, I guess, white trash element to the story.

“The house where my character lives, sort of on a swamp on a reservation, looked like a combination between Texas Chain Saw Massacre and Apocalypse Now. It was pretty epic. Just seeing that, I knew where to go.”

Let Me Make You A Martyr will premiere at the Fantasia International Film Festival in Montreal on July 22.

Manson is set to join Slipknot for a North American tour that was recently delayed when Corey Taylor underwent spinal surgery.

The run will now begin in Nashville on June 28.

Jun 28: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Jun 29: Atlanta Aaron’s Amphitheatre at Lakewood, GA

Jul 01: West Palm Beach Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre, FL

Jul 02: Tampa Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, FL

Jul 03: Simpsonville Charter Amphitheater, SC

Jul 06: Wantagh Nikon at Jones Beach Theater, NY

Jul 08: Hartford Xfinity Theatre, CT

Jul 09: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Jul 10: Scranton The Pavilion at Montage Mountain, PA

Jul 12: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Jul 13: Noblesville Klipsch Music Center, IN

Jul 15: Oshkosh Rock USA, WI

Jul 14-16: Cadott Rock Fest, WI

Jul 17: Bridgeview Chicago Open Air, IL

Jul 19: Toronto Air Canada Centre, ON

Jul 20: Montreal Bell Centre, QC

Jul 21: Quebec Videotron Centre, QC

Jul 23: Syracuse Lakeview Amphitheater, NY

Jul 24: Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center, NY

Jul 26: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Jul 27: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Jul 29: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Jul 30: Burgettstown First Niagara Pavilion, PA

Aug 02: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Aug 04: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Aug 05: Des Moines Wells Fargo Arena, IA

Aug 07: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Aug 09: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT

Aug 11: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA

Aug 13: Concord Concord Pavilion, CA

Aug 14: Inglewood The Forum, CA

Aug 17: Chula Vista Sleep Train Amphitheatre, CA

Aug 19: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM

Aug 20: Phoenix Ak-Chin Pavilion, AZ

Aug 21: Las Vegas MGM Grand Hotel & Casino, NV

Aug 25: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX

Aug 26: Houston Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Aug 27: Austin 360 Amphitheater, TX

