Manson plays hitman in big screen thriller

Marilyn Manson is filming a role as a hitman in a crime movie, he’s revealed.

The shock rocker appeared in six episodes of the last season of TV hit Sons Of Anarchy, in which he played white supremacist Ron Tully. Now has taken on the part of killer Pope in indie film Let Me Make You A Martyr.

The movie also stars fellow Sons actors Mark Boone Jr, who portrayed Bobby Munson, and Niko Nicotera, who played Ratboy. The film tells the story of two adopted siblings that fall in love and devise a plan to kill their father.

Manson posted a picture on Facebook from the film’s Oklahoma set, with the caption: “Day one of Let Me Make You A Martyr with Mark Boone Jr and Nico N In Tulsa/Route 66.”

As well as his stint on Sons, Manson has previously had roles in Eastbound And Down and the 2003 film Party Monster. He recently released his new album The Pale Emperor and announced a joint tour with Smashing Pumpkins.