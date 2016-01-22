Marilyn Manson lands bloody role in Salem

Marilyn Manson will have a guest role in the next season of TV show Salem.

The shock rocker plays Thomas Dinley in season three of the WGN America series, which began production this week.

The character is a “barber and surgeon who is the go-to man in Salem, from a shave and a haircut to being leeched, bled, sliced open or sewn up,” according to the show’s official character description.

Manson’s track Cupid Carries A Gun – from latest album The Pale Emperor – is the soundtrack to Salem’s opening title credits.

Manson has previously had roles in TV shows Sons Of Anarchy and Californication, and last year had a part as a hitman in indie film Let Me Make You A Martyr.