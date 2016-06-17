Meat Loaf expected to make full recovery after collapsing during gig

Meat Loaf is recovering well after collapsing on stage due to “severe dehydration.”

The star’s management posted an update on his condition on Facebook today, saying he remains in hospital in Edmonton, Canada, but that his vital signs are normal.

Fans watched in horror as Meat Loaf, 68, collapsed during his performance of I Would Do Anything For Love in Edmonton last night.

The new statement reads: “Meat Loaf collapsed Thursday night due to severe dehydration near the end of his concert at the Northern Jubilee Auditorium in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

“He was admitted to a nearby hospital to undergo routine tests. His vital signs are stable and normal – additional tests are being performed but he is responsive and recovering well.

“He extends his heartfelt thanks for everyone’s support and well wishes, and is expecting a speedy and full recovery. Any concert postponements or rescheduled dates will be announced at a later time.

“Thank you for your support and understanding.”

Meat Loaf recently cancelled several shows as a result of an unspecified illness and he’d previously collapsed on stage in Pittsburgh in 2011 and London in 2003.

His next scheduled performance is at Cold Lake Imperial Oil Palace in Canada tomorrow night (Saturday), but it is unlikely to go ahead.

Jun 18: Cold Lake Imperial Oil Palace, AB

Jun 21: Lethbridge Enmax Centre, AB

Jun 23: Penticton South Okanagan Events Centre, BC

Jun 25: Victoria Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre, BC

Jun 28: Abbotsford Centre, BC

Jun 30: Calgary Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium, AB

Jul 02: Moose Jaw Mosaic Place, SK

