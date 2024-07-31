“Without adequate support in times of crisis, life can quickly spiral into an angry and isolated existence.” High Vis share new single Mind's A Lie, announce new album Guided Tour, 2025 UK tour dates

London punks High Vis have shared a cinematic video for new single Mind's A Lie, and announced that their third album, Guided Tour, will follow in October.

Mind's A Lie follows up on June's Mob DLA single, and finds the band tackling themes of explore themes of class, isolation and loneliness, with lyrics such as “Redemption so far beyond me / Paranoid, alone and lonely / Come on giz a chance to try.” The song features sampled female vocals by South London singer and DJ Ell Murphy.



Speaking about the video, frontman Graham Sayle says, “I wanted to look at how quickly negative habits can take control when you lack a positive or constructive outlet for your energy. While the language of mental health provision has found fertile ground in the churn of social media, access to essential services has been decimated by the indifference of successive Tory governments. Further division has been stoked through governmental rhetoric and media scapegoating. Without adequate support in times of crisis, life can quickly spiral into an angry and isolated existence.”

Watch the video, which stars Welsh movement artist Sem Osian, below:

High Vis - Mind's a Lie (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

Guided Tour, the band's follow-up to 2022's excellent Blending album, was recorded at Holy Mountain Studios in London with producer Jonah Falco and engineer Stanley Gravett. It will be released on October 18 via Dais Records.



The album tracklist is:



1. Guided Tour

2. Drop Me Out

3. Worth the Wait

4. Feeling Bless

5. Fill the Gap

6. Farringdon

7. Mob DLA

8. Untethered

9. Deserve It

10. Mind’s a Lie

11. Gone Forever

The band have also lined up a full UK tour for February 2025, calling at.



Feb 11: Southampton 1865

Feb 12: Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Feb 13: Newcastle Riverside

Feb 14: Leeds Stylus

Feb 15: Manchester New Century Hall

Feb 16: Glasgow Garage

Feb 18: Liverpool Arts Club

Feb 19: Birmingham XOYO

Feb 20: Bristol SWX

Feb 21: London Electric Brixton

For full details of other upcoming shows in Australia, North America and Europe, visit the band's website.