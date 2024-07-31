“Without adequate support in times of crisis, life can quickly spiral into an angry and isolated existence.” High Vis share new single Mind's A Lie, announce new album Guided Tour, 2025 UK tour dates

London punks High Vis have shared a cinematic video for new single Mind's A Lie, and announced that their third album, Guided Tour, will follow in October.
Mind's A Lie follows up on June's Mob DLA single, and finds the band tackling themes of explore themes of class, isolation and loneliness, with lyrics such as “Redemption so far beyond me / Paranoid, alone and lonely / Come on giz a chance to try.” The song features sampled female vocals by South London singer and DJ Ell Murphy.
Speaking about the video, frontman Graham Sayle says, “I wanted to look at how quickly negative habits can take control when you lack a positive or constructive outlet for your energy. While the language of mental health provision has found fertile ground in the churn of social media, access to essential services has been decimated by the indifference of successive Tory governments. Further division has been stoked through governmental rhetoric and media scapegoating. Without adequate support in times of crisis, life can quickly spiral into an angry and isolated existence.”
Watch the video, which stars Welsh movement artist Sem Osian, below:
Guided Tour, the band's follow-up to 2022's excellent Blending album, was recorded at Holy Mountain Studios in London with producer Jonah Falco and engineer Stanley Gravett. It will be released on October 18 via Dais Records.
The album tracklist is:
1. Guided Tour
2. Drop Me Out
3. Worth the Wait
4. Feeling Bless
5. Fill the Gap
6. Farringdon
7. Mob DLA
8. Untethered
9. Deserve It
10. Mind’s a Lie
11. Gone Forever
The band have also lined up a full UK tour for February 2025, calling at.
Feb 11: Southampton 1865
Feb 12: Nottingham Rescue Rooms
Feb 13: Newcastle Riverside
Feb 14: Leeds Stylus
Feb 15: Manchester New Century Hall
Feb 16: Glasgow Garage
Feb 18: Liverpool Arts Club
Feb 19: Birmingham XOYO
Feb 20: Bristol SWX
Feb 21: London Electric Brixton
For full details of other upcoming shows in Australia, North America and Europe, visit the band's website.