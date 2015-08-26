Hexvessel sign up for 3rd album

Hexvessel have signed with Century Media for their third album – and the Finnish psych-folk outfit say it’s a “new beginning.”

The follow-up to 2012’s No Holier Temple and 2013’s Iron Marsh EP is expected in January.

UK-born bandleader Mat McNerney says: “The time we have invested in this next album has been very carefully spent. We have become very focused on what we want to do – we want to deliver something really special for our fans.

“It’s very important music for us, close to the bone and nestled right up next to our hearts. This is magic art from a personal place.”

He adds: “We believe that with Century Media we will have the support and encouragement to take our music further than ever before. It’ll be a bright a blessed future. Shine on!”

More details will be revealed in due course.

