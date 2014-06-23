Henry Cow reunite for 2 shows

Henry Cow have confirmed two reunion shows in November to mark the life and work of late member Lindsay Cooper, who died last year.

Fred Frith, Tim Hodgkinson, Chris Cutler, Dagmar Krause and John Greaves are confirmed among those who will take part. The band said they’d never play together again when they split in 1978 after a decade of creating influential music.

Bassoonist and oboist Cooper passed away after suffering with multiple sclerosis for over 30 years. The performer and film and TV composer had retired 15 years previously.

The memorial shows take place at the Barbican in London on November 21, and the Lawrence Batley Theatre in Huddersfield on November 22. Also performing are reactivated outfits Lindsay Cooper’s Music For Films, News From Babel and Oh Moscow.

Organisers say: “Lindsay, in common with most film composers, was poly-stylistic and no respecter of musical convention; less commonly, she also understood performance dynamics and the chemistry of bands. The concerts offer a unique and never-to-be-repeated opportunity to hear some extraordinary repertoire, as well as to catch these four exceptional and now legendary bands.”

Tickets for the London and Huddersfield shows are on sale now.

Henry Cow: Beautiful As The Moon