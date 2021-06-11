Watch Metallica slay Bulgaria on the Big Four tour

Classic concert films from Jimi Hendrix, Led Zeppelin, Metallica and David Gilmour have been added to the Qello Concerts by Stingray streaming service as part of a special Father’s Day line-up.

As part of a specially-curated Made For Dad Moves programme, to celebrate Father’s Day around the world, Jimi Hendrix fans can delight in the legendary American guitarist’s incendiary performance at the 1967 Monterey Pop Festival in the Live At Monterey film, while lovers of thrash metal can revisit The Big Four: Live from Sofia, Bulgaria, the official document of the first ever Big Four tour from 2010, which saw scene legends Metallica, Slayer, Megadeth, and Anthrax united at last on one bill. Here’s a reminder of Metallica at their most commanding with a fierce version of Master Of Puppets from the film.

For something slightly mellower, Pink Floyd legend David Gilmour gives a breath-taking masterless live from the iconic Royal Albert Hall, London, in Remember That Night, performing tracks from his solo catalogue as well as hits from his former band including Wish You Were Here and Comfortably Numb. Finally, Led Zeppelin, in The Song Remains the Same, take us back to 1976 and their legendary run of shows at Madison Square Garden in New York City.



Quello subscribers can also watch classic gigs from Aerosmith, Iron Maiden, Def Leppard, Pearl Jam, The Rolling Stones, Emerson, Lake and Palmer, The Who and many more.