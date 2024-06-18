Heilung announce UK and Ireland Rituals for April 2025

Pagan folk trio Heilung will release live album Lifa Iotungard (Live At Red Rocks 2021) in August

Fresh from their appearance at Download last weekend, pagan folk trio Heilung have announced a series of live 'rituals', the band's preferred name for their eye-catching live shows, for the UK and Ireland for April 2025, under the title Albion ok Eiru færdhask, with dates in London, Dublin, Edinburgh and Manchester.

The band, who play Glastonbury later this month, will release a new live album Lifa Iotungard (Live At Red Rocks 2021), through Season Of Mist on August 9 which was recorded at Colorado's famous Red Rocks venue back in 2021. You can watch a video of the band performing Traust live below.

"We are currently in Great Britain in between the two rituals of Download and Glastonbury Festival," the band say. "Download was epic and we were blessed with clear skies in the midst of heavy rains. It felt wonderful to connect with so many new, engaged spirits.

"With this momentum, we are happy to announce that we will return to the UK and Ireland in the beginning of 2025. This journey will bring us to London, Dublin, Edinburgh and Manchester."

You can read Prog's review of Download in issue 152, on sale August 2.

Albion ok Eiru færdhask 2025 Dates:
Apr 15: London O2 Brixton Academy
Apr 17: Dublin 3Arena
Apr19: Edinburgh O2 Academy
Apr 21: Manchester O2 Apollo

