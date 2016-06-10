The Heavy Metal Truants roll into Download

The Heavy Metal Truants have arrived at Donington after a gruelling 164-mile cycle in the name of charity.

A squad of more than 40 cyclists pulled into the Download festival site this afternoon, having set off from Alexandra Palace in North London on June 8 (Wednesday).

And with the grand total raised so far this year sitting at £83,000, the Truants are hopeful of smashing the £100,000 barrier this year – with proceeds going to Nordoff Robbins, the Teenage Cancer Trust, and Childline.

TeamRock Head Of Content Scott Rowley, completing his second Truants road trial, says: “I found it a lot harder this year. It must just be getting older and heavier!

“But as difficult as the ride itself is, it’s just as challenging trying to raise money for this cause because we all want to bring in as much as we can for Nordoff Robbins, the Teenage Cancer Trust and Childline.

“It’s a real buzz, an incredible atmosphere with so many people from across the rock world getting together to support some fantastic causes. Thanks to everyone who has donated, and please keep giving.”

Fellow Truant Alexander Milas, TeamRock’s Executive Director, has competed in all four events to date and is confident it’ll raise more money than ever this year.

He says: “The Truants raised £232,000 in the first three years and so far we’re sitting at £83,000 this year, when you combine all the donations from various places.

“It’s brilliant to see so many people coming together to support this thing and I think people really responded to the fact that money from the tickets sold for the Metal Hammer Golden Gods event next week is all going into the Truants pot.

“I’d be over the moon if we could get to £100,000 for this year. There are some fantastic prizes still up for grabs later in the year, raffle prizes including a very special John Entwistle body suit and other great items.

“Keep an eye on the Truants and TeamRock websites for more details on what’s still to come.”

Moose, TeamRock’s Head Of Radio, adds: “I trained a little bit and it made a huge difference. If you’re gonna do it next year, I’d advise you to train for it… but just a little.

“This year I could really enjoy it and take in some scenery and speak to my fellow Truants. Keep donating and why not think about taking part in 2017.”

Check out the Heavy Metal Truants website and donate to the fundraising efforts via the just Giving page.

TeamRock is at Download all weekend. Visit teamrock.com to keep up with all the news, reviews and interviews from the festival as they happen.