“This is a chance to own a piece of history!” Fancy owning a window pane from Iron Maiden's Ed Force One plane? Check out the Heavy Metal Truants' latest charity auction, but be quick, as it closes before midnight

Co-founded by Iron Maiden's legendary manager Rod Smallwood and former Metal Hammer editor Alexander Milas, the Heavy Metal Truants have raised an astonishing £1.6 million for charity since launching in 2013.



The organisation's annual Monster Rock Auction, benefiting The Teenage Cancer Trust, Nordoff & Robbins, Childline, and Save The Children, is currently open online, offering rare, signed ultra-collectable items donated by Iron Maiden, AC/DC, The Cure, Judas Priest, Black Sabbath and more, but it's closing tonight, October 16, at 23:59 UK time, so don't delay with your bids!



One item in particular listed in this year's auction falls squarely into the 'one of a kind' bracket. For just £20 you can have a chance to own a window pane from Iron Maiden's iconic Ed Force One plane, the Boeing 747 flown by vocalist Bruce Dickinson during the Book of Souls World Tour.

Also up for grabs are signed and framed handwritten lyrics penned by Maiden bandleader Steve Harris, a stunning AC/DC signed by frontman Brian Johnson, Black Sabbath vinyl signed by guitarist Tony Iommi, a Glenn Tipton ESP signature guitar signed by Judas Priest, signed ZZ Top album's from Billy Gibbons' personal collection, and a Thunderbird bass guitar donated and signed by The Cure's Simon Gallup.

You can check out the full range of items up for auction here.



“This is a chance to own a piece of history and help four amazing causes in the process,” says Alexander Milas. “There’s an unbelievable feel-good factor in seeing the music world coming together to support what we do each year, and it’s emblematic of the fact that Heavy Metal Truants is more than a cause – it’s a community.”



“The Heavy Metal Truants is a great way for the rock and metal community to come together and help disadvantaged children,” adds Smallwood. “It doesn’t matter if you’re a fan, if you’re in the industry or in a band: you can make a difference by helping to improve the lives of kids and young people by joining us or supporting these activities, and that counts for a lot!”

Once again, entries close tonight, on Wednesday October 16 at 23:59 UK time.



Winners will be announced and contacted after October 17.



Good luck!