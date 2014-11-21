HEAT announce first ever live album

Swedish melodic metallers HEAT are to release their first live album in February. It was mainly recorded at The Garage in London on the tour supporting this year's Tearing Down The Walls release. The new album was mixed by Grammy-winning engineer Tobias Lindell, who's previously worked with the likes of Europe, Hamerfall and Hardcore Superstar.

Album Track listing

Point Of No Return 2. A Shot At Redemption 3. Better Off Alone 4. 1000 Miles 5. It’s All About Tonight 6. Inferno 7. The Wreckoning / Tearing Down The Walls 8. Mannequin Show 9. Late Night Lady 10. In And Out Of Trouble 11. Downtown 12. Enemy In Me 13. Emergency 14. Breaking The Silence 15. Living On The Run

Live in London is released in the UK on February 23. The band tour the UK in December.

10th: London, Islington Academy 12th: Glasgow, ABC 2 13th: Leeds, The Key Club 14th: Wolverhampton, Slade Rooms