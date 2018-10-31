Hear Sabaton roar in The Lion From The North lyric video

Sabaton have released a lyric video for their track The Lion From The North.

The song originally appeared on the band’s 2012 album Carolus Rex, which will be reissued with bonus tracks via Nuclear Blast on November 30.

The video has been launched to celebrate the fact that the record has now reached quadruple platinum status in their home country of Sweden.

Bassis Pär Sundström says: “Over the past few years we've been travelling around the world to perform, while expanding Sabaton’s empire into new countries and meeting incredible new fans along the way.

“There's no place like home though, and it’s humbling to know that people in our native Sweden are still so amazingly supportive of us after all these years.

“Thank you to everyone who played a role in making Carolus Rex one of the most successful Swedish rock albums ever!"

The Carolus Rex Platinum Edition will be available on 2CD, 2LP, 3CD/Blu-ray and on digital platforms and is now available for pre-order.

Sabaton will headline the UK’s Bloodstock festival in 2019.

Sabaton - Carolus Rex Platinum Edition

CD1 (English version)

1. Dominium Maris Baltici

2. The Lion From The North

3. Gott Mit Uns

4. A Lifetime Of War

5. 1 6 4 8

6. The Carolean's Prayer

7. Carolus Rex

8. Killing Ground

9. Poltava

10. Long Live The King

11. Ruina Imperii

12. Twilight Of The Thunder God (Bonus)

13. In The Army Now (Bonus)

14. Feuer Frei (Bonus)

15. Harley From Hell (Bonus)

CD2 (Swedish Version)

1. Dominium Maris Baltici

2. Lejonet Från Norden

3. Gott Mit Uns

4. En Livstid I Krig

5. 1 6 4 8

6. Karolinens Bön

7. Carolus Rex

8. Ett Slag Färgat Rött

9. Poltava

10. Konungens Likfärd

11. Ruina Imperii