Hear Jane’s Addiction’s Perry Farrell guest on new Sleaford Mods single So Trendy

Jane's Addiction frontman Perry Farrell is the featured guest on new Sleaford Mods single So Trendy.

The single is the latest track previewing the Nottingham duo's forthcoming album UK Grim, which is set for release on Friday, March 10.



Explaining how Perry came to work with his band, Sleaford Mods’ vocalist Jason Williamson says, "Perry got in touch and said he wanted to work with us. He’s a really cool guy and his back catalogue clearly speaks for itself, so we jumped at it, and So Trendy grew from there."

The band's 'people' describe the single as as “an insistent electro mirror on a world obsessed by looking into their phones and manipulating the visual echoes coming back."



"So Trendy concerns itself with the ongoing polarisation of living life through smart devices," Jason Williamson adds. "The daily experience is a series of passwords or facial recognitions that lead us into familiar arenas of consumer marketing and conformity."

Watch the video for So Trendy below:

Jason Williamson previously told NME that the band's seventh album touches upon his frustration and anger at the UK government, saying "Perhaps in that sense, UK Grim might strike a chord with people at their wit’s end, with people having to suffer these fucking idiots."



"The album was written during the non-event which was COVID and I’ve just got increasingly angrier with myself and everyone else," said Williamson. "The energy of it is a lot more aggressive."

Along with Farrell's cameo, the album also features guest vocals from Dry Cleaning's Florence Shaw on previous single Force 10 From Navarone.