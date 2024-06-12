Haze detail new album The Water's Edge

Sheffield prog/folk veterans Haze have announced that they will release their latest album, The Water's Edge, through their own Gabadon Record label on July 1.

It will be the band's first new album for four years following on from 2020's Back To The Bones.

"For the first time since the Fire In Harmony compilation album, the band went into a pro studio, Yellow Arch in Sheffield, and enlisted the help of an outside producer/engineer, Colin Elliott of the Richard Hawley band," the band explain. "The result is the best sounding Haze album yet, with the band free to concentrate on playing the music, and the inevitable constraints on studio time also helping to bring out the free-flowing, seat-of-the-pants improvisation which has made Haze one of the best live acts around."

The Water's Edge features guest appearances from Ghost Of The Machine/Age Of Distraction vocalist Charlie Bramald and saxophonist Derek Nash (Jools Holland R & B Orchestra) joining brothers Paul McMahon (guitar/vocals) and Chris McMahon (bass/keyboards), Paul’s son Danny McMahon on drums and wife Catrin Ashton on flute & fiddle.

Making The Water's Edge a truly family affair, the album also features the rest of Paul’s children with Jessica McMahon on backing vocals, with extra backing from Lily and Hazel McMahon.

"This collection of songs covers a lot of ground," the band add. "From the electro/rock/latin/prog of Flight Behaviour through the aggressive punkish snarl of Not Alone, the gentle balladeering of The Water's Rising, the folk/metal/prog/ambient insanity of The Outlandish Knight, the soothing acoustic calm of Belong, the sleazy blues of Drinking With The Devil, the multi-layered vocals, synths and guitars of Who Goes There?, the brooding prog of Parasite to the desperate reflective beauty of Redemption, there is a lot to enjoy here."

You can see the new album artwork and tracklisting below.

(Image credit: Gabadon Records)

Haze: The Water's Edge

1. Flight Behaviour

2. Not Alone

3. Water's Rising

4. The Outlandish Knight

5. Belong

6. Drinking With The Devil

7. Who Goes There?

8. Parasite

9. Redemption