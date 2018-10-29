Hawkwind's Stacia to release t-shirt and poster in conjunction with Barney Bubbles

Legendary Hawkwind dancer Stacia has teamed up with the estate of Barney Bubbles, the graphic artist who became equally popular due to his work with the band, to produce a new, limited edition t-shirt and poster.

Stacia joined Hakwiwnd in 1971 as a visual performer frequently covered in iridescent or luminescent paint. She left the band when she married Roy Dyke, the drummer from Ashton Gardner & Dyke, with whom she raised a family in Hamburg, where she also studied fine art. She currently works as an artist in Ireland, where describes her work as being greatly influenced by the landscape and her love of nature.

Bubbles, who died in 1983, was responsible for creating album covers for Hawkwind, including In Search Of Space, Doremi Sofar Latido and Space Ritual. he went on to work for Stiff Records, as wellas making music videos, The Specials' Ghost Town among them.

Stacia has teamed up with the with the estate of Barney Bubbles to release a limited T-shirt and screen-printed poster from a letterhead Bubbles designed for Stacia in 1973. This design highlights an art deco, modernist feel from Bubbles run through a psychedelic filter.

The t-shirts, ethically produced by Continental Earth Positive, will come with a postcard of the same design signed by Stacia herself. The posters will be printed on A2 300gsm natural white paper (420 x 594 mm / 16.5 x 23.4), hand numbered and again signed by Stacia herself. To be released on December 11, they will be available from Stacia's website.