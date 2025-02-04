Hawkwind announce new studio album There Is No Space For Us

Space rock legends Hawkwind have announced that they will release their 37th studio album, There Is No Space For Us, through Cherry Red/Atomhenge Records on April 14.

Following hot on the heels of the band's recent triple-disc live album Live At The Royal Albert Hall, and the follow-up to last year's well-received Stories From Time And Space, the new album has been recorded by the current line-up of Dave Brock, Richard Chadwick, Magnus Martin, Doug MacKinnon and Tim "Thighpaulsandra" Lewis.

There Is No Space For Us "develops the dystopian themes of recent albums and the cosmic, almost metaphysical perspective on humanity’s place in the universe through expansive soundscapes and electrifying psychedelic rock," the band say.

Hawkwind have also announced live dates to coincide with the album's release, including a date at London's Barbican on May 26, which you can see below.

There Is No Space For Us will be available on both CD and double vinyl, the latter featuring a bonus of two recent live rehearsals.

Pre-order There Is No Space For Us.

(Image credit: Cherry Red)

Hawkwind: There Is No Space For Us

1. There Is Still Danger There

2. Space Continues (Lifeform)

3. The Co-Pilot

4. Changes (Burning Suns and Frozen Waste)

5. There is No Space For Us

6. The Outer Region Of The Universe

7. Neutron Stars (Pulsating Light)

8. A Long Long Way From Home

Apr 17: Gateshead Glasshouse

Apr 18: Guildford G Live

Apr 19: Bournemouth Pavilion Theatre

Apr 20: Birmingham Symphony Hall

May 9: Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

May 10: Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

May 11: Manchester Bridgewater Hall

May 23: Sheffield City Hall

May 24: Portsmouth Guildhall

May 25: Cambridge Corn Exchange

May 26: London Barbican

May 27: New Day Festival

Get tickets.