Hawkwind announce new album and UK tour

Hawkwind have announced they will release a new album, their 32nd, on October 25 through Cherry Red. All Aboard The Skylark sees the band return to their space rock sound of Top 40 albums The Machine Stops Here (2016) and Into The Woods (2017) after the orchestrated Road To Utopia (2018).

The band have also announced UK tour dates to celebrate their 50th anniversary culminating in a show at London's celebrated Royal Albert Hall venue.

All Aboard The Skylark features band leader Dave Brock, long-standing drummer Richard Chadwick, bassist and keyboard player Niall Hone and guitarist Magnus Martin.

The full tracklisting is:

The album comes with a bonus disc of acoustic covers inspired by the band opening their last tour with an acoustic set of Hawkwind classics. The band entered the studio and recorded Acoustic Daze, which features the following tracklisting:

Hawkwind have also announced a full UK tour. This year has already seen the band headline the acoustic stage at Glastonbury, perform at this year's Graspop in Belgium and host their annual Hawkeaster festival.

They are currently planning a special 50th Anniversary Hawkwfest at the end of the year. In the meantime they will play:

Brighton Theatre Royal - November 10

York Grand Opera House - 11

Ipswich Corn Exchange - 12

Basingstoke The Anvil - 13

Manchester Albert Hall - 15

Edinburgh The Queens Hall - 16

Glasgow O2 Academy - 17

Cambridge Corn Exchange - 18

Bristol Anson Rooms - 19

Cardiff Tramshed - 20

Nottingham Rock City - 22

Birmingham Town Hall - 23

Coventry Empire - 24

Guildford G Live - 25

London Royal Albert Hall - 26

