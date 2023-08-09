Hawklords announce new album Space

Space rockers Hawklords have announced they will release a brand new studio album, Space, through Shellshock Distribution Ltd. on September 29.

The new album is the band's tenth studio album and is "dedicated to all fellow travellers who choose to explore Space on their own terms."

"his is an album for audiophiles of all kinds which takes the listener on a journey through the dark and the beautiful spaces of human existence. Inner space, outer space, head space: Human Race," says founder member, guitarist and songwriter, Jerry Richards.

"From the bone-crushing opener, Gravity Well, with its Dante-esque 'Fires of Hell' lyrical commentary, to the pop-strut ear-worm mantra of Super Star Drive, the dark explorative construct, Lost in Space, which is as much about loneliness as it is about the vastness of the Universe, to The Silence of Space, a dark poem about the fate of the galaxy set to an electro/industrial soundtrack reminiscent of any sci-fi classic movie, Gravity Zero and its super-hook chorus, "Any life on Mars?" to You Will Be The Sun, a romantic ode to any form of love under the stars."

Joining Richards on the new album are Mr Dibs (bass, vocals, audio generators) and Dave Pearce (drums). The new album artwork, which you can view below, has been created by Martin Robert Cook.

Hawklords will tour the UK in support of Space in October. You can see all dates below.

(Image credit: Shellshock Distribution Ltd)

Hawklords: Space

01: Gravity Well

02: Astral

03: Super Star Drive

04: Lost in Space

05: The Silence of Space

06: Darkspace

07: Gravity Zero

08: You Will Be The Sun

09: Starlight

Oct 5: Plymouth The Junction

Oct 6: Bideford The Palladium Club

Oct 7: Glastonbury The King Arthur

Oct 8: Coventry The Arches Music Venue

Oct 10: Hull Adelphi

Oct 11: Glasgow Audio

Oct 12: Edinburgh Bannermans

Oct 13: Buckley The Tivoli

Oct 14: Preston Vinyl Tap

Oct 15: Blackpool The Waterloo

Oct 18: Southampton The 1865

Oct 19: Hitchin Club 85

Oct 20: Crumlin The Patriot

Oct 21: Bridgwater The Cobblestones

Oct 22: London The Forge Club

Oct 24: Leicester The Musician

Oct 25: Nottingham Boat Club

Oct 26: Margate Olby's

Oct 27: Worcester Marrs Bar

Get tickets.