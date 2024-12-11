Hats Off Gentlemen It's Adequate announce new studio album The Uncertainty Principle

UK prog boffins Hats Off Gentlemen It's Adequate have announced that they will release their latest album, The Uncertainty Principle, on March 30.

The album is now available to pre-order now, with pre-order supporters abkle to get the digital album in March, ahead of the general release in May.

"The 11-track album includes songs relating to the history of quantum physics, the development of nuclear weapons, and the acceptance that uncertainty is inherently part of reality, whether in terms of science, history, or interpersonal relationships," explains HOGIA's Malcolm. Galloway.

"As with our previous releases, the music is a mix of instrumentals and tracks with vocals. The music is generally progressive/alt/art-rock with elements of contemporary classical and electronic music."

At the same time Galloway has just released his seventh solo album of classical/minimalist/electronic/instrumental music, entitled Metazoa.

"The core of the album is composed of the three pieces named Metazoa," says Galloway. "The metazoa are the group of animals that are multicellular and have tissues with differentiated functions (essentially all animals other than sponges and single celled organisms).

"I have an interest in how organisms develop and evolve. We don’t know whether, if the clock was turned back and the dice rerolled, the interplay between chance and the fundamental forces driving evolution would lead to a biology similar to that which we have in our world, or whether different patterns would emerge."

Get Metazoa.

Pre-order The Uncertainty Principle.

(Image credit: HOGIA)

Hats Off Gentlemen It's Adequate: The Uncertainty Principle

1. Certainty

2. Everything Changed

3. The Ultraviolet Catastrophe

4. Copenhagen

5. Cause And Effect (But Not Necessarily In That Order)

6. The Uncertainty Principle

7. Inside The Atom

8. The Think Tank

9. One Word That Means The World (Arkhipov)

10. Between Two Worlds

11. Living With Uncertainty